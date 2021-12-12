Mitchell Tenpenny and his brand-new fiancee Meghan Patrick mine some of their real-life holiday memories in the new music video for their Christmas duet, "I Hope it Snows," which comes off the tracklist of Tenpenny's 2021 Christmas album, Naughty List.

The video — which was shot in a cabin in Nashville — starts with Patrick leafing through a family photo album filled with pictures of adorable kid pictures of Patrick and Tenpenny celebrating the holidays. Patrick adds new photos into the album as she sits at a table decorated with a snow globe and a miniature Christmas tree.

In another scene, Patrick and Tenpenny stand in the snow outside the cabin, singing the song's chorus in harmony. Tenpenny hauls in the perfect pine tree, and the couple decorate their Christmas tree together, dancing in front of the twinkling lights and taking a Polaroid selfie to add to their growing collection of family photographs.

In real life, Tenpenny and Patrick got engaged in November, with Tenpenny proposing at Losers Bar & Grill in Nashville. While the popular country bar might not sound like the most romantic spot for a proposal, it has special meaning to the couple, as it's where they first met. Tenpenny made sure the bar looked special for the big night, decorating it with rose petals, candles and large block letters reading "Marry Me."

Tenpenny's holiday project, Naughty List, came out in late October. The album includes some original songs, including "I Hope It Snows," which Tenpenny co-wrote with Patrick and songwriter Jeff Cibulka. It also features his take on some classic songs, including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Joy to the World" and "O Holy Night."