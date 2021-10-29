The first trailer for Trace Adkins' upcoming country music-based TV drama, Monarch, has arrived, and it teases fans with the promise of lots of intrigue and and spice.

A press release from Fox describes Monarch as "a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music." Academy Awards winner Susan Sarandon, Golden Globes nominee Anna Friel, Grammy Awards nominee Adkins, Josh Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda and Emma Milani star in the show, which also features Tony Awards winner Faith Prince, Adam Croasdell and Eva Amurri in recurring roles.

The show follows Albie Roman (Adkins), the "reigning king of country music," and his enormously talented, "tough as nails" wife, Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). They have created a dynasty in country music together.

"But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie," Fox explains. "And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette 'Nicky' Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother, Luke Roman (Sasse), and sister, Gigi Roman (Ditto)."

The trailer below shows just how far the Romans are willing to go to hold onto their country music dynasty, centering around an announcement that Dottie Roman is dying:

"This is our chance to show the world that the Roman family legacy will continue beyond me," Dottie says in the trailer above before telling her daughter, "If you're not ready for this, I guess I just did not do my job right."

The trailer shows at least one person being held at the point of a shotgun, while another may be murdered in the tub when someone deliberately drops a curling iron into the water while it's plugged in. Those scenes are juxtaposed amid the glitz and glamor of the trappings of country music success.

"Heavy is the head that wears the crown," Dottie warns, with Adkins singing Hank Williams Jr.'s "A Country Boy Can Survive" ominously in the background.

Monarch is set to premiere in a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, immediately following the NFC Championship, before continuing in its regular time slot on Tuesday, Feb. 1, on Fox.