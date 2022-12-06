Morgan Wallen Adds New Dates to Massive 2023 Tour
Morgan Wallen is expanding his already massive 2023 tour due to demand. The country superstar has revealed 14 additional concert dates as part of his 2023 One Night at a Time Tour.
Wallen's new dates include back-to-back nights at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, bringing his number of shows there to three, and he's added additional nights in a number of other markets. The One Night at a Time Tour now takes in a total of 58 dates, 26 of which are stadium shows.
Wallen is set to perform back-to-back nights at 10 different stadium venues.
Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman are slated to open for Wallen, with Hardy and Parker McCollum on the bill for select concert dates. The scheduled shows also include arenas, amphitheaters and festivals, with dates set for the U.S. Canada, New Zealand and Australia.
Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale via a verified fan sale beginning Wednesday (Dec. 7). More information is available via the singer's website.
Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour Dates:
March 15 — Auckland, N.Z. @ Spark Arena
March 19 — Ipswich, Australia @ CMC Rocks
March 21 — Sydney, Australia @ Judos Bank Arena
March 24 — Melbourne, Australia. @ Rod Laver Arena
April 14 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field — NEW
April 15 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field
April 20 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
April 22 — Oxford, Miss. @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
April 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
April 28 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena
April 29 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 4 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 5 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
May 6 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 18 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
May 19 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium — NEW
May 20 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
May 24 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
May 26 — Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
June 1 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park — NEW
June 2 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
June 3 — Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Gulf Cost Jam
June 8 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach — NEW
June 9 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Fest
June 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park — NEW
June 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
June 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
June 22 — Chicago, Il. @ Wrigley Field — NEW
June 23 — Chicago, Il. @ Wrigley Field
June 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field — NEW
June 30 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
July 6 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium — NEW
July 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
July 14 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park — NEW
July 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
July 19 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field — NEW
July 20 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field
July 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 3 — Detroit Lakes, Minn. @ WE Fest
Aug. 5 — Camrose, Alb. Canada @ Big Valley Jamboree
Aug. 12 — Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium
Aug. 17 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park — NEW
Aug. 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 26 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
Sept. 14 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage — NEW
Sept. 15 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage — NEW
Sept. 16 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 18 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens
Sept. 21 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 22 — Quebec City, Quebec, Canada @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 23 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Bell Centre
Sept. 28 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada @ Canada Lie Centre
Sept. 29 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada @ SaksTel Centre
Sept. 30 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct. 3 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena — NEW
Oct. 4 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 7 — Tacoma Wash. @ Tacoma Dome