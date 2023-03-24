Morgan Wallen to Headline ACM Lifting Lives TopGolf Fundraiser

The days leading up to the 2023 ACM Awards often feature many fundraisers and events, and this year's ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and Rock-On Fundraiser will finish with an all-star concert on the golfing green, headlined by Morgan Wallen.

The annual tournament presented by VGT by Aristocrat Gaming benefits ACM Lifting Lives, the charitable arm of the Academy of Country Music, and it will take place on Wednesday, May 10 at Topgolf in The Colony, Texas.

The tournament will be followed by the concert, dubbed ACM Lifting Lives LIVE: Morgan Wallen & Friends, featuring performances from Wallen, Hardy, Lainey Wilson, Ernest, Bailey Zimmerman and DJ 13lackbeard.

The concert is ticketed separately from the tournament, and presale tickets are currently available for ACM Members, ACM A-List subscribers, 2023 ACM Awards ticket holders and Topgolf Friends and Family. Fans can sign up to join ACM A-List here.

Tickets will be available for public purchase beginning March 24 at 10AM CT on AXS. Those who have already purchased a bay for the golf tournament may remain there to watch the concert. The show will begin at 7:30PM CT. All proceeds benefit ACM Lifting Lives.

"ACM Lifting Lives does great work providing aid in times of need to folks inside and outside of the music industry," Wallen says of the organization. "My band and I are excited to help them raise funds to continue doing this amazing work."

"The support of country music artists and the industry as a whole are who make the impactful work of ACM Lifting Lives possible," comments ACM Lifting Lives Executive Director Lyndsay Cruz. "We are so thankful to Morgan, Hardy, Lainey, Ernest, Bailey and DJ 13lackbeard for volunteering their time to help us raise money and awareness, and we know music fans in Texas will be blown away by this all-star lineup!"

ACM Lifting Lives offers support through various organizations including the Diane Holcomb Emergency Relief Fund, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, the Music Health Alliance, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and more. The philanthropic body has also done its part in the battle against COVID-19 by distributing $4 million to date through its Covid Relief Fund.

The 2023 ACM Awards air live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 11 at 8PM ET, exclusively on Prime Video.