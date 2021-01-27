Morgan Wallen's son, Indigo Wilder, is six months old and already starting to grow up. Earlier this month, the singer opened up about how he navigates his co-parenting relationship with his ex-girlfriend, KT Smith, and shared that his son is getting old enough to spend some nights at Dad's house.

Still, Wallen admits in an interview with Billboard, being a father is something he's getting used to.

"It's still kind of sinking in," he explains. "I'll be watching him, and he'll make expressions and stuff, and I'm like, 'Oh, that is definitely my kid.'"

The "7 Summers" singer first introduced fans to his baby boy via a July 2020 Instagram post, sharing that little Indie's birth has been a bright spot during a generally tumultuous year. He also embraced fatherhood, describing it as "the coolest damn feeling," and vowed to be a good role model for his son.

"Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind," Wallen told Indie in his post. "I promise I'll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, Godly man just like my daddy was for me."

Wallen set this goal during a year that had seen him getting into trouble now and again. During the spring of 2020, the singer was arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges in downtown Nashville. Later that year, he lost his planned debut performance slot on Saturday Night Live after a series of TikTok videos surfaced that showed him partying maskless and kissing multiple women in Alabama bars, just days before he was set to appear on the show. Due to SNL's strict COVID-19 protocols, Wallen was removed from that date's lineup, and he subsequently issued an apology video to fans announcing that he planned to take a step back from the spotlight in order to spend a little bit of time in reflection.

The singer's SNL saga has a happy ending: He ultimately made up his debut appearance two months later, not only performing two songs but also co-starring in a sketch poking fun at himself.

And while the singer's not shy about admitting that he's still working on moving into his new Dad role, he says he's committed to setting a positive example for his young son to follow when he gets older. "I want him to be proud of me, so it definitely affects some decisions I make moving forward," he says.

Still, Wallen adds, he plans to be upfront with Indie about some of his wilder tendencies. "I also want him to know that Dad didn't follow all the rules, either," he points out.

In addition to enjoying life as a new father, the singer is enjoying considerable musical success. His sophomore effort, Dangerous: The Double Album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 earlier in January.