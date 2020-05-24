Morgan Wallen was arrested on Saturday night (May 23) and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct after an incident at Kid Rock's honkytonk in downtown Nashville.

According to Nashville's WKRN News 2, police arrested the 27-year-old "Up Down" singer sometime around 11PM on Saturday night after observing the club's security guards kick Wallen out after he began kicking glass items inside the establishment.

According to the arrest report, Wallen refused to walk away with his friends after officers gave him several chances, and he got into several verbal confrontations with passerby. Officers said Wallen bore a strong odor of alcohol and that he posed a danger to himself and the public. They arrested him for "being intoxicated in public, unable to take care of himself, and the reasonable likelihood the offense would continue," according to WKRN.

Wallen's bond was set at $500 for the two charges stemming from his arrest. Nashville's Fox 17 News reports that he made bond at 1:47AM on Sunday morning (May 24).

The singer and previous Taste of Country RISER first came to national attention by competing on The Voice in 2014, and he's scored a string of No. 1 hits beginning in 2017 with his collaboration on "Up Down" with Florida Georgia Line, and continuing with "Whiskey Glasses" and "Chasin' You." He recently released a new single titled "More Than My Hometown."

Wallen turned to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to apologize after news of the arrest broke.