Morgan Wallen went high-concept for his performance at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 19), taking the (virtual) stage toward the end of the night, after he'd already won a whopping 11 trophies.

Get our free mobile app

That's right — Wallen wasn't physically in the house for his performance of "'98 Braves," a fan-favorite track off his award-winning One Thing at a Time album. But he was performing at a venue that was arguably even more special.

His performance was filmed during one of his two sold-out shows at Atlanta's Truist Park, which is the home of the Atlanta Braves themselves. Of course, Wallen is an avid baseball fan, and "'98 Braves" remembers the Braves' 1998 season, when they won 106 regular-season games but stopped just short of clinching the World Series.

Wallen played two shows at Truist Park on Nov. 10 and 11, meaning that the performance for television airing was taped just over a week ahead of time. That same night, he filmed his acceptance speech for his 11 trophies, an impressive string of wins that made him the night's biggest winner of any genre.

Wallen performed "'98 Braves" for a crowd of fans of both country music and baseball: Audience-goers sang along to the words, many of them rocking Braves jerseys at the show. A few Braves legends themselves were even in the house. During his BBMAs acceptance speech, filmed on the same stage, Wallen got an introduction from Tom Glavine and John Smoltz, two former Braves pitchers.

During the awards show, Wallen won trophies in both all-genre and country-specific fields like Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Country Artist and many more.