Morgan Wallen has a fun tradition at his shows. What started as just a fun way to walk out to the stage has turned into a star-studded moment at many of his concerts.

What Is Morgan Wallen's Walkout?

Similar to a sports team walking onto the field or court, musicians do the same, and while many keep it a mystery, Wallen has been livestreaming his entrances into the stadiums prior to his set.

Here's Wallen walking out to do a show, but not before giving his son Indigo a big hug first:

For most of his One Night at a Time Tour, it was just Wallen and his team walking the halls while his song "Broadway Girls" blasted out of the speakers.

Then the "Love Somebody" singer started getting creative: He began inviting various celebrities to join him and he kept it unique to the city he was in. For instance, he was joined by the Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield while in Tampa Bay, Fla., and a handful of Chiefs players joined him in Kansa City, Mo.

While most guests have been athletes, he did bring out artists like Brooks & Dunn, plus podcaster Theo Von.

Will Morgan Wallen Continue to Do Celebrity Walkouts?

It's safe to say that the concept of Wallen's concert walkout will likely remain for future tours. However, it's not clear if he will continue to bring out famous guests.

It's a great way to hype up the crowd, though! Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity walkouts from Wallen's One Night at a Time Tour.