Morgan Wallen’s Best Celebrity Walkouts, Ranked [Watch]
Morgan Wallen has a fun tradition at his shows. What started as just a fun way to walk out to the stage has turned into a star-studded moment at many of his concerts.
What Is Morgan Wallen's Walkout?
Similar to a sports team walking onto the field or court, musicians do the same, and while many keep it a mystery, Wallen has been livestreaming his entrances into the stadiums prior to his set.
Here's Wallen walking out to do a show, but not before giving his son Indigo a big hug first:
For most of his One Night at a Time Tour, it was just Wallen and his team walking the halls while his song "Broadway Girls" blasted out of the speakers.
Then the "Love Somebody" singer started getting creative: He began inviting various celebrities to join him and he kept it unique to the city he was in. For instance, he was joined by the Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield while in Tampa Bay, Fla., and a handful of Chiefs players joined him in Kansa City, Mo.
While most guests have been athletes, he did bring out artists like Brooks & Dunn, plus podcaster Theo Von.
Will Morgan Wallen Continue to Do Celebrity Walkouts?
It's safe to say that the concept of Wallen's concert walkout will likely remain for future tours. However, it's not clear if he will continue to bring out famous guests.
It's a great way to hype up the crowd, though! Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity walkouts from Wallen's One Night at a Time Tour.
- 10
Tennessee Volunteers Baseball Team
During his stint at Neyland Stadium at the University of Tennessee, Wallen brought out the Tennessee Volunteer baseball team. The squad was hot off winning their first National Championship - am event Wallen watched in person. As a former baseball player and diehard Vols fan, this was a no-brainer.
- 9
Moneybagg Yo
It was during his second tour stop in Minneapolis that Wallen welcomed Moneybagg Yo into his pre-show ritual. The pair know each other personally as they collaborated together on a song called "Whiskey Whiskey."
- 8
Pat McAfee and Tyrese Haliburton
Wallen is a sports fan and since many of his shows took place in sports towns, it's no surprise he gave the fans what they wanted with various sports legends. In Indianapolis, he walked out with former Colts punter Pat McAfee and current Pacers standout Tyrese Haliburton.
- 7
Theo Von and DeAndre Hopkins
While doing a show in Nashville, Wallen chose to make his entrance with local podcaster Theo Von. He also invited former Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to join them. Hopkins now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.
- 6
Troy Aikman
When in Dallas, you gotta do what the Cowboys fans want. Wallen understood the assignment when he brought Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman out on night two.
- 5
Peyton Manning
During one of his shows at Neyland Stadium at the University of Tennessee, Wallen chose former Volunteer quarterback Peyton Manning to walk out with him. Manning rose to the occasion and even wore a Volunteers football uniform just like he did year ago walking out into that same stadium.
- 4
Brooks & Dunn
Wallen surprised his crowd in Kansas City with the iconic country duo, Brooks & Dunn. The combination of country singers is fitting, given the three of them worked on a new version of the duo's song "Neon Moon."
- 3
Hulk Hogan and Baker Mayfield
While making a stop in Tampa, Wallen invited Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield to make the backstage trek with him. The pair were joined by legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan. Wallen looked a little surprised to see Hogan, but it could have been act to pump up the crowd.
- 2
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones
If you're going to play a show in the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, you better bring out some of those Super Bowl-winning players. Wallen invited Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones to help amp up the audience before his show.
- 1
Tom Brady and Mike Tyson
Does it get any more legendary than this? Wallen was joined by two all-star athletes during his stop in Las Vegas as Tom Brady and Mike Tyson made the pre-show walk with him.