Morgan Wallen Donates $500K of Musical Instruments to Schools

Morgan Wallen has announced a major new donation initiative aimed to benefit schools in the cities he visited on his recent One Night at a Time Tour.

According to Billboard, the singer's Morgan Wallen Foundation is donating $500,000 worth of musical instruments to schools in need. Wallen's adopted home city of Nashville is one of the locations where instruments will be donated, as well as tour destinations including Arlington, Texas, Tampa, Fla., and more.

The 14 cities that will benefit also include Charlotte, N.C., Denver, Colo., East Rutherford, N.J., Hershey, Pa., Indianapolis, Ind., Kansas City, Mo., Las Vegas, Nev., Minneapolis, Minn., Oxford, Miss., Philadelphia, Pa., and Virginia Beach, Va.

"When I was a kid, access to music profoundly changed my life and gave me a sense of purpose," the singer explains in a statement. "We want that for others, and I'm blessed to be able to provide instruments to these schools through my foundation. We really wanted to say a big thank you to these awesome communities that welcome us in and let us play for our fans."

The new donation project is called the "One Instrument at a Time" initiative, and it's a partnership with Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, which donates instruments to under-funded music programs at K-12 schools.

Wallen's charitable impact has been significant lately, across several different deserving causes.

Earlier this month, the Morgan Wallen Foundation held an online virtual food drive, collecting nearly 150,000 pounds of food to donate to those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The Tennessee native also donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross in the wake of the storms and made a personal visit to affected communities in his home state, stopping to write a Bible verse on the wall of one hurricane-ravaged home.