Morgan Wallen Sends Handwritten Note of Encouragement to Young Fan in Need

Morgan Wallen is currently out on one of the biggest tours of 2022. His sold out Dangerous Tour recently made a stop in Lafayette, La., where he did something special for one of his fans. However, this fan wasn't even at the show.

Twelve-year-old Morgan Wallen superfan Brevin Guidroz received a personalized box and a handwritten letter of encouragement from the star himself. The 12-year-old and his mother Andrea talked to Taste of Country about it.

"Hey Brevin, I heard your story and wanted to say hi and to let you know I'm in your corner and proud of you," Wallen's note to young Brevin reads. "I know how tough it can be, but you are stronger than you think. Be true to yourself and understand that nobody is perfect, but as long as we keep working on ourselves and being the best we can be, then we are on the right path. You will succeed in whatever you put your mind to. Stay Strong!"

Brevin's mother, Andrea, documented her son unboxing his gift with a video she shared on Facebook. The young man's reaction goes from shock, to tears, to disbelief. At one point, he looks at the camera and says, "Wow, I'm so blessed."

According to the family's local radio station 97.3 The Dawg, Andrea reached out to the station hoping for a little pick-me-up from the "Wasted on You" singer for her son. While most fans email radio stations asking for meet and greet passes or tickets to a local show, she simply asked for Wallen to encourage Brevin with a simple "good job." He reaffirmed that he doesn't want anything else from the singer. Well, almost anything else, but we'll get there.

"When you publicly apologized, we sat down together and watched it because YOU are someone he looks up to!" Guidroz wrote in her email. "The words you said, recognizing your wrong doings, & taking accountability of your wrong doings. YOUR ACTIONS MATTER! Although he has A LOT to learn, he is learning. That being said, if you could just reply and with a simple "Good Job, Brevin" for a little positive reinforcement, it would absolutely make his day! As a mother, I can't thank you enough for being the role model you are."

The station manager — Jude Walker — did his best to get this message in the hands of the right person. At the April 23 show at the Cajundome, a member of Wallen's team approached Walker and asked for Brevin's address. And the rest, as they say, is history, but this memory certainly won't be forgotten for Brevin. The rest of Andrea's note reveals what the young man was going through.

Speaking to Taste of Country, she — and later, he — talked about feeling abandoned by a father who gave up his rights to the boy. Brevin was emotionally spiraling around the time of Wallen's infraction in January 2021. Professional therapy has helped the 7th grader tremendously, but Wallen's handwritten note is an over-the-top reminder that people love and care for him.

"More than anything, I would just love to shake this man's hand," Brevin shared, admitting that most of his friends don't fully believe him yet.

Wallen's Dangerous Tour will continue through much of the year before wrapping up on Sep. 24 in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. Hardy and Larry Fleet are serving as openers on the trek.