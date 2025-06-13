See the Setlist for Morgan Wallen’s Upcoming ‘I’m the Problem’ Tour

Morgan Wallen is preparing for this I'm the Problem Tour, and he's giving his fans a chance to prepare as well.

The country singer has posted the setlist for his upcoming trek, which will give everyone a chance to study up on the lyrics for each song.

Fans will be pleased to see some old favorites like "The Way I Talk" and "Up Down" on the list. The majority of the setlist is packed with tracks from his most recent project, I'm the Problem.

When Is Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour?

Summer will be filled with shows for Wallen, as his I'm the Problem Tour launches on Friday, June 20.

Although it's not a lengthy trek — like his multi-year One Night at a Time Tour — he is making his mark at some massive venues.

The tour is packed with back-to-back shows at stadiums all across the nation. He'll kick things off at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, before making his way to places including State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass,. and more.

Who Is Opening for Morgan Wallen on His I'm the Problem Tour?

Each tour stop will feature various artists serving as openers.

Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel are scheduled for select shows. Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson will also be joining various lineups.

Here's the Setlist for Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour:

"Broadway Girls"

"Ain't That Some"

"One Thing at a Time"

"Kick Myself"

"I Got Better"

"Love Somebody"

"You Proof"

"20 Cigarettes"

"TN"

"Kiss Her in Front of You"

"Don't We"

"Cover Me Up"

"I'm a Little Crazy"

"Sand in My Boots"

"Up Down"

"Cowgirls"

"Whiskey Glasses"

"Superman"

"Dark Til Daylight"

"What I Want"

"This Bar"

"More Than My Hometown"

"Just in Case"

"I'm the Problem"

"Last Night"

"I Had Some Help"

"The Way I Talk"

