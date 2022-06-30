Morgan Wallen Admits ‘It Got Pretty Dark for Sure’

Morgan Wallen had dark days in 2021, but says he's now as happy as he's ever been. During a new interview, the "Wasted on You" singer admits he learned some lessons, but has more to learn.

Speaking to Storme Warren on SiriusXM's the Highway, Wallen recalled a period in 2021 where things became very dark. While it's never mentioned in clips shared with media, the host and his guest seem to be referring to the days and weeks after a video of Wallen using a racist word was published by TMZ. Quickly, his songs were removed from radio and streaming playlists, and his professional partners began to distance themselves from him. Seventeen months later, his songs are back on top of country radio airplay charts and he's touring once again.

"It got pretty dark for sure," Wallen says. "You know, I'm a pretty, I feel like I'm a pretty resilient person and I'm a pretty happy person in, in general. But that was definitely a, a really difficult time, you know? But we tried to keep our, you know, my sight set on better things. And I feel like if we did the, you know, just stay true to who I knew I really was, that it would ... we would come out all right."

Other clips released from the interview find the host and his guest talking about golf, Eric Church and the first time they met. Wallen said he's grateful for so much in his life right.

"I think I'm happy as I've ever been. I can honestly say that," he says.

"I'm just in a really good place mentally. I got my little boy. I got my family ... Everything is really good for me right now. So, gratitude is at the top of the, of my vocabulary."