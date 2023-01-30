Morgan Wallen's third album is even bigger than his second. The singer announced One Thing at a Time on Monday (Jan. 30).

The 36-song project is packed with collaborations and personal nods to his story.

One Thing at a Time (due March 3) is Wallen's first studio album since Dangerous: The Double Album, released in January 2021. "You Proof" and "Thought You Should Know" are the two radio singles fans will immediately recognize on the tracklist (below), but other titles have been released officially on streaming platforms, or unofficially on his social media pages.

As for collaborators, Wallen is joined by Eric Church on “Man Made a Bar,” his friend and frequent collaborator Hardy on “In the Bible” and Ernest on “Cowgirls.” His sister Ashlyne Wallen also joins him on “Outlook.”

attachment-One Thing at a time Big Loud Records loading...

Three new songs from Wallen’s One Thing at a Time album will be released on Monday night: “Last Night,” “Everything I Love” and “I Wrote the Book.” A press release shares that the project will combine country, alternative and hip-hop influences — something visible when you deep-dive the tracklist.

Songs by the Allman Brothers Band (“Midnight Rider”) and Young Thug (“Lifestyle”) are sampled at different points. The album’s closing track name-checks Hank Williams and Elvis Presley.

Of the One Thing at a Time album’s cover art, Wallen shares that it’s a photo of him outside his late grandmother’s home in Sneedville, Tenn.

Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time Tracklist:

1. “Born with a Beer in My Hand” (Morgan Wallen, Zach Abend, Michael Hardy)

2. “Last Night” (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak)

3. “Everything I Love (Wallen, Gorley, Ernest K. Smith, Vojtesak)

4. “Man Made a Bar” (Feat. Eric Church) (Rocky Block, Jordan Dozzi, Larry Fleet, Brett Tyler)

5. “Devil Don’t Know” (Travis Denning, Jared Mullins, Ben Stennis)

6. “One Thing at a Time” (Gorley, Smith, Vojtesak, Wallen)

7. “’98 Braves” (Byron, Josh Miller, Travis Wood)

8. “Ain’t That Some” (Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass)

9. “I Wrote the Book” (Wallen, Hardy, Cameron Montgomery)

10. “Tennessee Numbers” (Minton, Pendergrass, Wood)

11. “Hope That’s True” (Wallen, Smith, Vojtesak)

12. “Whiskey Friends” (Wallen, Gorley, Jonathan Hoskins, Smith, Josh Thompson, Vojtesak)

13. “Sunrise” (Byron, Pendergrass)

14. “Keith Whitley” (Thomas Archer, Brad Clawson, Mullins)

15. “In the Bible” (Feat. Hardy) (Byron, Jeff Garrison, Jon Hall, Johnson, Geoffrey Warburton)

16. “You Proof” (Wallen, Gorley, Smith, Vojtesak)

17. “Thought You Should Know” (Wallen, Michelle Galyon, Miranda Lambert)

18. “F150-50” (Mullins, John Pierce, Stennis)

19. “Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby)” (Wallen, Smith, Thompson, Vojtesak)

20. “I Deserve a Drink” (Byron, Devin Dawson, Jacob Durrett, Hillary Lindsey)

21. “Wine Into Water” (Bryon, Matt Jenkins, Pendergrass)

22. “Me + All Your Reasons” (Wallen, Gorley, Smith, Vojtesak)

23. “Tennessee Fan” (Wallen, Gorley, Smith, Vojtesak)

24. “Money on Me” (Michael Lotten, Pendergrass, Matt Roy)

25. “Thinking’ Bout Me” (Byron, Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Vojtesak)

26. “Single Than She Was” (Byron, Ben Johnson, Vojtesak)

27. “Days That End in Why” (Byron, Pendergrass, Driver Williams)

28. “Last Drive Down Main” (Jerry Flowers, Ryan Hurd, Lotten)

29. “Me to Me” (Wallen, Gorley, Smith Vojtesak)

30. “Don’t Think Jesus” (Jessi Alexander, Mark Holman, McGill)

31. “180 (Lifestyle)” (Block, Gorley, Holman, Pendergrass, Smith Vojtesak)

32. “Had It” (Block, Alex Eskeerdo Izquiedo, Vajtesak)

33. “Cowgirls” (Feat. Ernest) (Block, Gorley, James Maddocks, Smith, Vjjtesak)

34. “Good Girl Gone Missin’” (Wallen, Gorley, Maddocks, Smith, Vojtesak)

35. “Outlook” (Wallen, Clawson, Hyde)

36. “Dying Man” (Johnson, Pendergrass, Thompson)