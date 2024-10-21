Morgan Wallen&#8217;s Music Festival Lineup Is Here, and it&#8217;s Surprising

Morgan Wallen wasn't kidding when he said his inaugural Sand in My Boots music festival would be all-genre.

On Monday (Oct. 21), Wallen dropped the lineup for the 2025 event, and there are some familiar faces on the bill. But there are also some big surprises.

Fans probably could have predicted that Hardy would be one of the event's four headliners, and no one should be surprised to see Bailey Zimmerman and Ernest — two frequent tourmates and close friends of Wallen — on the bill, either.

Post Malone is another headliner, which makes sense, since he and Wallen recently had a smash hit together with "I Had Some Help."

But the Wallen-curated event also reflects his omnivorous musical tastes: Wiz Khalifa, Three 6 Mafia and T-Pain are all on the bill, making Sand in My Boots an exciting destination for fans of hip-hop, too — not just country. Diplo is performing, too.

From the rock world, 3 Doors Down and the War on Drugs are checking in. Wallen's a big fan of rock music — back in 2019, his. buddy Hardy even told The Boot that the War on Drugs is one of Wallen's all-time favorite bands.

Even though he's appealing to all kinds of music fans with the Sand in My Boots lineup, Wallen's home base is country, so of course, he's not leaving fans of the traditional side of that genre hanging. Brooks & Dunn is the event's fourth headliner, and acts like Riley Green, Ella Langley, Nate Smith, Hailey Whitters and more will round out the twangy side of the lineup.

The first-ever Sand in My Boots Festival is scheduled for May 16-18, 2025 on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Ala. Passes go on sale Friday (Oct. 25).

 

