‘SNL’ Audience Members Say the Internet Got Morgan Wallen’s Exit All Wrong

Morgan Wallen was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live for the second time in his career over the weekend. But despite two performances — and a partial tracklist reveal — what really has the internet buzzing was his abrupt exit at the end of the show.

Normally, cast members stay on stage and mingle as the credits roll, but not Wallen. He ended his time on SNL with a few words and a quick hug for host Mikey Madison, and then he walked off the front of the stage, right past a camera.

On social media, fans quickly started weighing in, and their theories ran the gamut. Some believed a source who told TMZ it was an "oopsie" moment, and the singer simply didn't realize he was expected to stay on stage.

Others thought it was a "disrespectful" slight against the show, either because Wallen had previously been disinvited for not following SNL's COVID-19 protocols before his planned 2020 debut, or simply because he didn't care for the cast, the show or New York City (a hypothesis supported by the snapshot of an airport tarmac he shared to Instagram Stories afterward, writing "Get me to God's Country").

But audience members who were there in person are now weighing in on social media about what they saw at the show that the cameras didn't.

According to the bulk of them, neither of the two prevailing internet theories are right. But there's still no general consensus about exactly why Wallen left the stage.

A Morgan Wallen fan page on TikTok pointed out two comments that had some details to share from the show:

One said that Wallen could have been reacting to a snub from SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels. The fan — who substantiated her claim that she was there by sharing a photo of her SNL bracelet — said that Madison hugged Michaels toward the end of the show, but when Wallen approached him next, Michaels turned away.

"It was an obvious and purposeful move," the fan said.

They also added that when the SNL cast gathered for the final ensemble shot of the show, the rest of the cast "couldn't be further back on the stage if they tried" from Wallen and Madison, implying that they weren't thrilled he was there.

Another commenter said that even though Wallen was quick to get offstage after SNL, he didn't immediately leave the building. Instead, they said he spent his mingling time with the crowd.

"He came out to the audience to meet his fans and to meet a small child who is sick," that comment claims. "And he also signed poster [sic] and took pictures with everyone."

Others have weighed in, too.

An unnamed source tells Entertainment Tonight that Wallen exited the stage that way simply because that's what he done in rehearsals and blocking in the week leading up to the show. Whether it was intentional for him to skip out on the end credits during the real thing, or whether there was simply a lapse in communication causing him not to know to stay on stage, isn't entirely clear.