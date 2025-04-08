Morgan Wallen Just Snagged Another Record From Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen's new album I'm the Problem is already breaking records, and it's not even out yet.

The country singer has been steadily releasing tracks from the upcoming project in an effort to hype up his fans. It's a strategy that is clearly working, as those tracks have found their way into the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Per Billboard, with his latest release, "Just in Case," debuting at No. 4 on the chart, Wallen has become the first artist to have five songs from an unreleased album reach the Top 10.

The previous record was set by Taylor Swift with four from her Red album in 2012. Post Malone matched that number in 2019 with his project Hollywood's Bleeding.

Wallen's songs to reach the Top 10 are:

"Lies Lies Lies" debuted at No. 7, where it also peaked July 20, 2024.

"Love Somebody" debuted at the top of the chart on Nov. 2, 2024.

"Smile" reached No. 4 on Jan. 18, 2025.

"I'm the Problem" debuted and peaked at No. 2 on Feb. 15, 2025.

"Just in Case" debuted at No. 4 on April 5, 2025.

The publication notes that Wallen's sixth song from the forthcoming album is already sitting at No. 17 on the chart; "I'm a Little Crazy" could extend his record if it breaks the Top 10 before the project arrives on May 16.

Which Taylor Swift Records Has Morgan Wallen Broken?

This isn't Wallen's first rodeo when it comes to smashing records, and it's not the first time he has swiped one from Swift.

Previously, he broke her chart record for the most non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. His collaboration with Post Malone on "I Had Some Help" gave him a record-breaking 19 non-consecutive weeks in the top spot in 2024.

He also broke the pop star's records for the most charted songs at one time when he logged 30 on the chart in 2023. She has since reclaimed the record, with 31 songs from her Tortured Poets Department holding chart positions simultaneously.

The country hitmaker has bested other big, record-holding names like Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton and others so far in his career.

