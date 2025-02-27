Morgan Wallen Swipes a Longstanding Record Held by Garth Brooks

Morgan Wallen just took down a massive Garth Brooks record.

The "I'm the Problem" singer has surpassed the country veteran's record on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Wallen's album One Thing at a Time has notched its 75th week on top of the chart, which pushes Wallen's career total weeks at No. 1 to 174.

Brooks and Wallen were previously tied at 173 collective weeks at the top of the chart — the most by any country artist in the chart's 61-year history.

What makes this new record even more impressive is the rate at which Wallen was able to accumulate his chart-topping weeks. His first appearance at the peak was Aug. 15, 2020, which means he collected 174 weeks in less than five years.

What's Morgan Wallen Doing in 2025?

After closing the One Thing at a Time chapter last year, Wallen is getting ready to write a new one in 2025. His new era will hang on three little words: "I'm the Problem."

That title is not only the name of his latest single, but also the name of his upcoming tour and album.

The "I Had Some Help" singer has only shared two songs from the new album — the title track and another called "Smile" — but fans believe I'm the Problem will likely be a double album. This comes after Wallen showed fans a blurred out image of the project's tracklisting featuring at least thirty slots for songs.

Whether or not his song for his son, "Superman," will make the cut has yet to be confirmed. The country hitmaker shared a snippet of the vulnerable track dedicated to his son Indigo on social media. In it Wallen ponders the day his little boy will learn about his past — and that his dad hasn't always been the Superman he thinks he is.

