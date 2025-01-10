The No. 1 Album of the 21st Century Belongs to Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen has had quite a ride in his music career! Despite some of the setbacks he has experienced on a personal level, his professional success has continued to rise. In fact, he has the No. 1 album of the 21st century, according to Billboard.

The publication released its list of the Top Billboard 200 Albums for the first quarter of this 100-year period. Using their own chart as a reference, the rankings were determined by each project's performance from January 2000 to December 2024.

Taking the top spot was Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album.

How Did Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album Reach No. 1?

The 30-track collection is the "Love Somebody" singer's second studio album. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's chart when it was released on Jan. 8, 2021. Dangerous became the first country album to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 on the chart, and it remained there for another two weeks. It would eventually spend a total of 10 weeks in the top spot.

The 6x Platinum project has been ranked among the Top 10 most popular albums four years in a row (2021-2024), the first album to do so collectively or consecutively since the Broadway cast recording of My Fair Lady did it from 1956-1959.

Its collective 158 weeks in the top 10 is the second most for an album. Once again, My Fair Lady has Wallen beat with 173.

Wallen's One Thing at a Time also placed sixth on the list, while Carrie Underwood landed at No. 19 with Some Hearts. Taylor Swift also landed on the list with several of her projects.

Billboard's Top 20 Albums for the 21st Century

20. Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

19. Carrie Underwood - Some Hearts

18. Taylor Swift - Taylor Swift

17. Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

16. The Soundtrack to Frozen

15. Usher - Confessions

14. Taylor Swift - Lover

13. Michael Buble - Christmas

12. Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys

11. Ed Sheeran - Divide

10. Lady Gaga - The Fame

9. Nickelback - All the Right Reasons

8. Lil Baby - My Turn

7. Post Malone - Hollywood's Bleeding

6. Morgan Wallen - One Thing at a Time

5. Hamilton: An American Musical

4. Taylor Swift - 1989

3. Taylor Swift - Fearless

2. Adele - 21

1. Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album