See the Most Popular Country Album From the Year You Were Born

Country music fans raised in country music families should know which artist was hot when they were born. Find nearly 60 top country albums on this list of the No. 1 projects from each year between 1964 and 2022.

The list is divided by Soundscan, the now-accepted album tabulation service that makes tallying sales a no-brainer. Pre-1991, there are no accurate sales numbers for country albums (record store owners estimated with an anti-country bias), so we selected the album that spent the most weeks at No. 1 for that year. That means a whole lot of Alabama in the 1980s and an outlaw '70s.

After 1991, the top seller was made clear, so we've added actual year-end sales numbers for the last 30-plus No. 1 albums. The largest single-year total goes to Shania Twain, whose Come on Over album sold 5.6 million copies in 1999, one year after leading with 4.9 million.

Impressive years from Garth Brooks and Billy Ray Cyrus round out that decade, while the 2000s bought about a more pop-friendly sound dominated by Rascal Flatts, Taylor Swift and Lady A. Just five albums led in back-to-back years, with the No. 1 album of 2021-22 being the fifth.

As for who had the most year-end No. 1s? That's a tie between Alabama (five in six years) and Brooks (five between 1991 and 2001).