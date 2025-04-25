Meet the Hot Cowboys of Netflix’s ‘Ransom Canyon’

If you're looking to fill the gaping hole Yellowstone left in your heart, check out Netflix's Ransom Canyon. The streamer just dropped Season 1, and fans are already asking for a second installment.

"This show is like Yellowstone and Virgin River had a baby," a fan on Instagram says. "IT'S SO GOOD."

Adds another: "It's been two weeks and I'm already emotionally unstable, rewatching like a fool."

"Plot good and ships good and sexy as hell," one more Ransom Canyon fan shares on Twitter. "I need everyone to go watch it so I can get them back for another season."

What Is Ransom Canyon?

Like the fan described above, the show is essentially Yellowstone and Virgin River combined. The series is based on a book series of the same name, written by Jodi Thomas.

Per IMDB, Ransom Canyon is "a romance-fueled family drama and contemporary Western saga that charts the intersecting lives and loves of three ranching families set against the sweeping tundras and rolling rivers of Texas Hill Country."

Starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, the show follows Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) who is determined to protect his Double K Ranch from anyone who threatens it. Meanwhile, Quinn O'Grady is returning to Texas after a long stint in New York City to start a new chapter in the town that built her.

Watch the Trailer for Ransom Canyon

While the drama and the romance of Ransom Canyon have captivated audiences across the nation, one could make the argument that there is another aspect to the show that is drawing attention: The cowboys.

Keep scrolling to meet the male cast members of Ransom Canyon who have the internet buzzing.