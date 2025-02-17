Here’s Your First Look at ‘Ransom Canyon,’ Netflix’s Modern Western Drama

Netflix is getting on the contemporary Western drama bandwagon with their new series, Ransom Canyon.

It's already being described as Yellowstone meets Virgin River, and judging by the show's first trailer, that's not an inaccurate assessment.

Netflix ordered 10 60-minute episodes of Ransom Canyon in 2023.

The series follows the Jodi Thomas' book series of the same name.

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly have been cast in leading roles.

The first season will stick to the storyline of Thomas' first book, as Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) fervently defends his Double K Ranch from the powers who threaten his way of life.

Meanwhile, Quinn O'Grady (Kelly) is returning to West Texas looking to start a new chapter after a stint in New York City as a concert pianist.

Watch the First Trailer for Netflix's Ransom Canyon

Per IMDB, Ransom Canyon is a scripted series that follows the "intersecting lives and loves of three ranching families set against the sweeping tundras and rolling rivers of Texas Hill Country."

Like Yellowstone, there will be drama between generations of family members, but the contemporary Western promises to bring the audience more romance.

“It’s a contemporary Western romance show, just looking for more in this comfort romance space,” Netflix' Head of Drama and Development, Jinny Howe, explained Deadline in 2022.

“We think that it’s going to deliver on all the romance and again it will be a really beautiful vista and setting, very escapist.”

Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Ransom Canyon

While many fans say they will be streaming the new show, there are a few who are skeptical about it. Some even say it's trying too hard to be Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone.

"I saw Josh Duhamel in the thumbnail and I knew that I'd want to watch this, it looks so good!" one fan enthusiastically writes.

"Clearly, Netflix is in its Taylor Sheridan era," another chimes in.

One offered up some literary insight for others to read, writing, "For those who don't know this series is based off a novel that was written way before Yellowstone. It's a romance drama western. Set in Texas. Can't wait!"

Another simply responded with, "Soapy Yellowstone."

How to Watch Ransom Canyon

Ransom Canyon will be available on April 17 exclusively on Netflix.

12 Binge-Worthy TV Shows Country Music Fans Can't Get Enough Of Every so often, a TV show comes around that unites country music fans. For decades, fans have enjoyed various sitcoms and dramas that have both warmed our hearts or gathered us together in the name of determination.

Recently, Taylor Sheridan has commanded the attention of country music lovers with his Yellowstone series and the prequels that have followed. However, fans of the genre have also found unity in comedies including Reba and King of the Hill, or reality series including Duck Dynasty and Fixer Upper. And who could pass up a drama like Nashville that puts viewers in the middle of Music City itself? Gallery Credit: Jess