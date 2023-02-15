Oil Field Worker May Have Caught Photo of Ghost on Texas Worksite

Chris Manuel

What do you see here?

An oil field worker in Texas, captured a photo that appears to have some form of ghostly image in it.

Chris Manuel tells us that he took the photo of this flame from the worksite in Tarzan, Texas, and when he looked back at it, he noticed the green blur in the photo.

No, he did not see the green image when he initially took the photo, all that he saw in the frame was the flame that you see here.

As legend has it, this worksite/grounds are allegedly haunted.

Manuel tells me that back in the 1950s there was a huge explosion on this site and many men lost their lives there.

Some say that those who were on the grounds the day the explosion happened, still haven't left the site.

Here's the photo that he shared with us. What do you see and is this a ghost in the photo? Is this the spirit of one of the men who lost their lives in the explosion?

Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Chris Manuel
