A New Olivia Newton-John Documentary Is Coming to Netflix

Olivia Newton-John will be the subject of an upcoming new Netflix documentary, according to a report from Deadline.

The film, which is currently in production, will focus on "the music, life and magic of beloved pop star and cultural phenom Olivia Newton-John," according to an announcement from the streaming platform. No title for the project has yet been announced.

"This is the story of a woman who was perpetually despite her mesmerizing talents," the announcement continues, "ultimately silencing her detractors by pushing through phenomenal loss and pain with grace and gratitude."

"By discovering how to stay true to her beliefs, Olivia changed our culture for the better, bending it towards kindness, inclusivity and love."

Filmmaker Nicole Newnham, a self-proclaimed longtime Newton-John fan, will direct the project, in collaboration with R.J. Cutler's Sony Pictures Television division This Machine. Elise Pearlstein, Trevor Smith, Margaret Yen and Howard Gertler are listed as producers on the project; executive producers named include Mark Blatty for This Machine and Larry Mestel and Natalia Nastaskin of Primary Wave.

Newton-John grew up in Australia and rose to fame as a singer with pop, adult contemporary and country hits beginning in the early 1970s. She won a Grammy for Best Country Female and an ACM award for Most Promising Female Vocalist after the release of her 1973 hit "Let Me Be There."

"If You Love Me, Let Me Know" was also a cross-genre hit, followed by her signature song, "I Honestly Love You," which won her Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance-Female.

Newton-John starred as Sandy in the 1978 film adaption of Grease, which became the biggest box office success of that year, and featured a soundtrack that landed her more hits like "You're the One That I Want" — a duet with John Travolta — and the ensemble track "Summer Nights." "Hopelessly Devoted to You" earned her another massive solo hit from the film.

Though her career was mostly in pop, Newton-John remained a beloved presence in the world of country music throughout her life. In her final music video before her death in 2022, she sang a duet version of "Jolene" with Dolly Parton.

Newton-John died in August 2022 after a battle with cancer. She first survived a bout with breast cancer back in 1992, and again in 2013. She underwent her third cancer battle in 2018.

There is no word yet on a premiere date for the new documentary.