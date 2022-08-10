Keith Urban says that having grown up in Australia, it felt like Olivia Newton-John was a part of his life forever. He doesn't just describe the late singer and actor as a superstar.

"I would say more iconic," Urban shares.

In those days, he certainly had no idea what role the woman who sang "Physical" and played Sandy in Grease would have in helping him find his forever love.

The country singer's career began to take shape about 25 years after Newton-John became the first Aussie to win a CMA Award in 1974, but several years later, they became close friends.

"She was there the night I met my wife," Urban — whose Speed of Now Tour continues this weekend in Charlotte, N.C. — tells Taste of Country. "That has a lot of importance to both of us."

The origins of Urban's friendship with Newton-John date back to the early 2000s, when they wrote a song called "Sunburned Country" together. Per the Boot, the duet appeared on a 2002 album released only in Australia. Later it'd be shared on her A Celebration of Song album (2008).

"I was then going to be honored at this event in Los Angeles, which turned out to be an event that my future wife was going to be honored at, as well," Urban explains, referring to the G'Day USA gala in January 2005. "And you can choose somebody to do your introduction at this event, and I asked Olivia if she would do my introduction."

On January 15, 2005, Urban — with Newton-John in his corner — was in a room with Nicole Kidman for the first time. Both would later admits there was instant chemistry, and soon they'd begin dating. Kidman and Urban married on June 25, 2006.

attachment-Keith Urban Nicole Kidman Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images loading...

"Livvie brought the most divine light into the world," the couple remarked jointly after learning of Newton-John's death. "So much love, joy, inspiration and kindness ... and we will always be hopelessly devoted to you."

Olivia Newton-John died on Monday (Aug. 8) after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Remembering Olivia Newton-John's 10 Best Country Hits Take a look back at these 10 impactful Olivia Newton-John songs that established her as an important new voice in country music.