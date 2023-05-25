Paul Cauthen Arrested on Drug Charges, Cancels Shows

Paul Cauthen canceled two concerts over the weekend after being arrested on drug charges in Isle of Palms, S.C. on Thursday morning (May 18).

According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office records, Cauthen was arrested in the small hours of Wednesday morning and charged with two counts: Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and manufacturing and possession of controlled substances with an intent to distribute in Schedules I, II and III. Cauthen was released at 12PM on Thursday on $27,250 bond.

"Paul was arrested for marijuana possession in Isle of Palms, S.C. on Thursday morning," a representative for Cauthen tells Saving Country Music. "He is out on bond now and looks forward to telling the rest of his story soon."

Saving Country Music reports that he was also charged for possession of Xanax and Diazepam, and that heroin and cocaine were also found on his tour bus as part of the bust, though he was not charged in connection with those drugs.

In the wake of his arrest, Cauthen canceled a show in Knoxville, Tenn., scheduled for Friday night (May 19) and another on Saturday in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

Subsequently, he issued a statement on social media to clarify the nature of his charges.

"I was arrested last week on tour in South Carolina for marijuana possession and I want to clear up some of what's being said. I am not a drug dealer and I don't 'manufacture' drugs," he explains on Instagram.

"The legal process will play out and my side of the story will be told, hell or high water," Cauthen continues. He also revealed plans to share a new song called "Wild Man," the cover art for which features a photo of himself getting arrested.

"Amidst all the hell last week, a good friend reached out with his support (as did so many that I respect and love) and told me to keep my head up and ended it by calling me 'a wild man,'" the singer says. "So I had to go ahead and put this song out today. This is for everyone that reached out and who has supported me. Love you all."

The cover art of "Wild Man" also features a new tattoo of the words "Big Velvet" across Cauthen's back; the singer is known as "Big Velvet" to his fans, due to his deep, rich singing voice.