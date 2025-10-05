Paul Cauthen goes by the nickname "Big Velvet," and you'll understand exactly why as soon as you hear his voice.

This Texas-born alt-country crooner has a rich, deep and sultry baritone that could give even Elvis Presley a run for his money.

Over the course of his nearly decade-long solo career, Cauthen has used that voice to the fullest, releasing deeply emotive songs about love, death, addiction, faith, and partying a little too hard.

The singer draws those narratives from real-life experiences. Albums like My Gospel and Room 41 chronicle his personal struggles, including a dark period of alcohol and drug use that followed the end of a relationship.

Read More: The 30 Most Bone-Chilling Songs About Death, Ranked

Since then, he's continued to release music that documents his life stages.

The newest song on this list is "Thankful," a 2025 track that arrived months after Cauthen announced he'd been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Compared to his early material, the song reflects a noticeable shift in growth, maturity, and perspective — yet he’s always remained the same rhythm-forward, nuanced storyteller.

Another significant aspect of Cauthen's career has been his appreciation for music history: Both in the country genre and the other formats from which he pulls influence.

His original song “Everybody Walkin’ This Land” could easily be mistaken for a classic folk tune. It highlights Cauthen’s role as a student of the American Songbook as a whole — not just country music’s contributions.

He's also a powerful cover artist who has released versions of classics by Chris Cornell, Waylon Jennings, Ray Charles and more.

For this list, we chose his version of the Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody," recorded as a duet with fellow vocal powerhouse Orville Peck. It's a showpiece of a song, and worth listening to just to enjoy exactly how incredible both artists' voices are.

Keep reading for Taste of Country's round-up of the Top 10 Paul Cauthen songs so far.