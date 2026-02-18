Robert Duvall — yes, the late Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker — was once instrumental in helping Billy Joe Shaver beat an aggravated assault charge.

As the story goes, Shaver, got into serious legal trouble in 2007 when he allegedly shot another man in the face outside of a bar. He was facing a possible 20-year prison sentence.

The man that Shaver shot in the face was a patron of Papa Joe's Texas Saloon in Lorena, Texas, named Billy Bryant Coker. Coker was wounded and hospitalized, but was described as talking and alert afterward.

During Shaver's trial in 2010, one of his friends, Duvall, showed up at court and advocated on his behalf.

Duvall explained to the jury that Shaver was a good man and had good character. He said under oath that Shaver would not have acted like this had he not felt his life was in jeopardy.

It's important to note that Duvall did not cover any of Shaver's legal fees, nor did he pull any strings that he might have had from his decades of fame. He just said what he felt in front of a jury.

His statements might have made all the difference. Shaver was later acquitted of aggravated assault charges in April 2010, avoiding what could have easily been 20 years, or the rest of his life, behind bars.

Another big-name friend, Willie Nelson, was photographed with Shaver outside the courthouse after Shaver received his "not guilty" verdict.

Duvall's career is legendary, and in country music, so is Shaver's. I spoke with country singer Paul Cauthen on Taste of Country Nights and he said "I thought he [Shaver] was the pinnacle of outlaw country -- I mean the guy shot a guy in the face and got away with it."

When Did Robert Duvall Die?

The legendary actor died at the age of 95 on Feb.15, 2026. His death was a peaceful one at his home in Middleburg, Va., according to a statement from his wife, Luciana.

How Long Were Robert Duvall and Billy Joe Shaver Friends?

Shaver and Duvall were great friends since the 1970s. Duvall was a fan of Shaver's music and the two hit it off and kept in touch for decades.

According to Saving Country Music, Duvall’s wife, Luciana, had also directed the 2004 documentary Portrait of Billy Joe, which was produced by Duvall himself.

