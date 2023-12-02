Paula Deen's former riverfront estate has just sold for $8.4 million, setting a new record for the most expensive home sale in Savannah, Ga.

The famed television chef and cookbook author sold her 14-bedroom, 11.5-bathroom, 16,570-square-foot waterfront property for just over $6.8 million in 2020, according to the Robb Report, setting a record for the largest price ever paid for a house in Savannah at the time. The spectacular property sold again for $8.4 million in a deal that closed on Nov. 16, breaking its own previous record for the most expensive home sale in the area.

Called Vila Sacadura, the massive luxury residence sits on just over 4.5 gated and fenced acres, with 300 feet of waterfront frontage on the Wilmington River. The high-end amenities include:

A chef's kitchen with professional grade appliances.

A private owner's suite with river views.

A study with a saltwater fish tank.

A pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen and pavilion.

Two guest houses and a barn.

Extensive gardens.

A private dock.

The listing for the house touted it as an "extraordinary Southern estate honoring Portuguese influences," calling the property "a sanctuary and the epitome of coastal living on the Wilmington River."

Scroll through the gallery below to see inside Paula Deen's former riverfront estate in Georgia: