The 2024 People's Choice Awards red carpet featured the hottest stars in film, television and music, and country music didn't disappoint!

A gallery of the best dressed at the PCAs finds a trio of country stars, including one of the night's big winners.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards aired live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on NBC on Sunday night (Feb. 18).

Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll were country music's winners, taking the Female and Male Country Artist of the Year, respectively.

Barbie, Grey's Anatomy and Taylor Swift were other winers.

While Kane Brown took the stage, Wilson was country music's biggest star on Sunday. She not only came home a winner, but she performed a medley of her hits: "Things a Man Oughta Know," "Heart Like a Truck," "Watermelon Moonshine" and "Country's Cool Again."

Natasha Bedingfield, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell presented Wilson with her award. By that point in the show, she'd changed outfits, so the red carpet pictures below look a bit different.

Here she is posing with boyfriend Duck Hodges during the show:

Picture of Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges at the 2024 People's Choice Awards NBC via Getty Images loading...

The Louisiana native chose a cheetah print jumpsuit that flared at the feet. Her black cowboy hat finished the look, but if you look closely, you'll see she saved all of her jewelry for her hands.

Brown added a new wrinkle to his red carpet style, but he walked sans wife Katelyn, who is currently pregnant with the couple's third child. Scroll down to see more photos from the 2024 People's Choice Awards red carpet.