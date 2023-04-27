PGA golfer Jordan Spieth and his family live in a 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 10,728-square-foot-mansion in Dallas, and pictures show a luxury estate that offers a "world-class lifestyle."

The front of the spectacular mansion, which is located in the upper-crust Preston Hollow community in Dallas, boasts a semi-circular driveway that leads to stone steps, with arched windows and doors that give the luxury property a Mediterranean feel.

That steps into a two-story foyer with a sweeping, circular staircase, and the main floor of the house also includes a formal living room with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves, a formal dining room and a professional-grade kitchen with all of the highest-end amenities, and a less formal eating area right off the main kitchen.

A more causal sitting area at the back of the house steps directly into the back yard, offering seamless transitions from indoor to outdoor living. Online property listings boast the upscale residence offers "all the perks of a world-class lifestyle."

The upstairs includes a luxurious master suite, three ensuite guestrooms with their own bathrooms and guest quarters, while the mansion’s lower level includes a courtyard, an indoor half-basketball court, a gym with a golf simulator and a 12-car garage.

The exterior of the staggering residence features multi-tiered grounds with carefully sculpted lawn and plantings, an infinity-edge pool and multiple outdoor sitting areas, including one that has a fire pit. The mansion sits on more than an acre of some of the most exclusive property in Dallas.

Spieth is one of the most celebrated golfers in the world today. The PGA Tour pro won the 2015 Masters Tournament, the 2015 U.S. Open and the 2015 Tour Championship, as well as the 2017 Open Championship, and he was formerly ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Spieth lives in the Dallas mansion with his wife, Annie, and their son, Sammy. He purchased the estate from fellow golfer Hunter Mahan, who sold it to him in 2016 for a reported $7.15 million.

Online property sites estimate the home's value at $8,656,600 today, which breaks down to a monthly payment of $58,574 and $807 per square foot.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Jordan Spieth's stunning Dallas mansion: