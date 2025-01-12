Wait, Post Malone’s Nickname For Jelly Roll Is WHAT?!

Post Malone had quite the 2024 in country music and is poised for more of the same in 2025. He is heading out on a huge tour with fellow artist Jelly Roll, who also collaborated with him on his F-1 Trillion album.

Before the tour kicks off, Posty stopped to have a chat with Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo, and the conversation took an unexpected turn.

Malone was on CMT with Bunnie Xo, and she was pulling questions out of a fish bowl for the "I Had Some Help" singer to dive into. And boy, did he.

Bunnie Xo asked Malone what song has been on his playlist most recently, and he named his song "Losers, with "me and a very handsome gentleman."

Malone said, "You might know him, his name's Jelly Roll."

Here's where the interview takes a fun and interesting turn that nobody saw coming. After Posty says Jelly Roll's name, Bunnie Xo chimed right in and said, "Daddy Roll."

Posty then says, "Absolutely, sh**!" and he giggles. Posty, being the gentleman and father that he is, immediately asked the producers if he was allowed to curse. They seemed to shrug it off. It's not a surprise to anyone that Post is cursing in a public setting: He even almost did it during his Grand Ole Opry debut.

Read More: Watch Post Malone Hilariously Try Not to Cuss at the Opry

Bunnie breaks out in giggles too, and Posty looks up from his piece of paper with a huge smile on his face, saying, "Ok...Daddy Roll it is."

Here's one man covered in face tattoos calling his friend -- also covered in face tattoos --"daddy," right to his friend's wife's face.

To hear Malone fold into pressure of calling his boy Jelly, "daddy," is something Jelly will surely poke fun at him for next time they see one another.

But, do Malone and Bunnie Xo know something we don't know? Could a little one be calling Jelly Roll daddy again sometime soon?

Jelly Roll: 25 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 25 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes