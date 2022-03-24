During the current season of American Idol, pregnant contestant Haley Slaton earned a golden ticket from the judges, but she came away from the show with so much more than that.

The 23-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, resident also met her now-husband, contestant Jordan Myles, at the October audition in Austin, Texas. Slaton shared that the two of them “knew” they were meant for each other upon meeting. They were married two months later in December. The contestant has since had her son, whom she named Jaelyn, and Myles has become a father to the infant. The family resides together in Iowa.

"We got married pretty quick," Slaton tells the Gazette of their love story. "We just knew. We started right off the bat talking to each other, and it ended up being an everyday thing. I was already pregnant, and he stepped up to be a father, and I couldn’t thank him enough for that. We’re very in love, we’re very happy that we met, and I feel like another reason why I was on the show was to meet him. That was a great experience — to meet someone that I finally could spend the rest of my life with."

Slaton and Myles have since shared many moments from their life together on social media. Earlier this month, Myles posted a sweet selfie with Slaton and their son, writing, "Love my family."

Slaton impressed judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie during her audition. Then five-and-a-half months pregnant, she explained in an interview prior to the audition that she didn’t view her pregnancy as a hindrance to her Idol journey.

"Being on the show pregnant is actually not going to be an obstacle for me," she said. "Just being a mom shouldn't stop you from following your dreams. I just really want to do this for my son and give him a really good life and I really want to show him to never stop chasing his dreams in the future. Never give up on your dreams. Mommy went and chased hers, so."

Haley began her audition by singing "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus. The judges enjoyed the rendition, but they were hesitant to give her the golden ticket, with Bryan noting that "there were some amateur moments." Richie commented that being pregnant may make it hard for her to reach high notes, and Perry shared her worry due to the "pressure" of the competition. The judges eventually asked for an additional song. Slaton passionately performed Adele’s "One and Only," which earned her the green light to Hollywood.

“It’s a lot,” Perry cautioned. “You’re going through a life change, and this could be a life change. Give it that and more every single time.”

American Idol airs on ABC on Sunday nights at 8PM ET.

