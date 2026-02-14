Preston Cooper is young, but he possesses a blues-soaked, world-weary voice that's way beyond his years.

That and his powerful songwriting chops are why Cooper is one of Taste of Country's RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Preston Cooper?

Preston Cooper is a 22-year-old country-rock singer-songwriter from Ohio who is beginning to really hit his stride in country music.

The young rising star made a reputation in his hometown as the "singing mailman," delivering the mail on foot and treating the customers on his route to his raspy vocal runs while he worked.

READ MORE: Is Ben Gallaher Nashville's Next Big Crossover Artist?

He was discovered at a songwriting round by famed Nashville songwriters and producers Brad and Brett Warren, who co-wrote the songs on his debut album, Toledo Talkin'.

Brett Warren also produced the project, which dropped in August of 2025.

The album highlights Cooper's raw blend of country and edgy rock.

What Are Preston Cooper's Top Songs?

Cooper's best-known song is "Weak," which is his debut single. The song is currently inside the Top 30 and climbing.

What Are Preston Cooper's Career Highlights?

Billboard named Cooper its Country Rookie of the Month in August of 2025, and iHeart Country named him an On the Verge artist.

Vince Gill is a mentor and friend, and he introduced Cooper at his Grand Ole Opry debut in October. Cooper also landed his first-ever outside songwriting credit on Gill's new song, "Love Died."

Cooper also spent much of 2025 touring with Kameron Marlowe and Riley Green.

What's Next for Preston Cooper in 2026?

Cooper will be promoting his album and single with a series of live dates from March to August, with a number of festival appearances on his schedule.

He's also working on new songs for his next project.

Keep up with Preston Cooper via his official website.