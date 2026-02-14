RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch — Preston Cooper Is One of Country Music&#8217;s Most Powerful Young Vocalists

RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch — Preston Cooper Is One of Country Music’s Most Powerful Young Vocalists

David McClister

Preston Cooper is young, but he possesses a blues-soaked, world-weary voice that's way beyond his years.

That and his powerful songwriting chops are why Cooper is one of Taste of Country's RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Preston Cooper?

Preston Cooper is a 22-year-old country-rock singer-songwriter from Ohio who is beginning to really hit his stride in country music.

The young rising star made a reputation in his hometown as the "singing mailman," delivering the mail on foot and treating the customers on his route to his raspy vocal runs while he worked.

READ MORE: Is Ben Gallaher Nashville's Next Big Crossover Artist?

He was discovered at a songwriting round by famed Nashville songwriters and producers Brad and Brett Warren, who co-wrote the songs on his debut album, Toledo Talkin'.

Brett Warren also produced the project, which dropped in August of 2025.

The album highlights Cooper's raw blend of country and edgy rock.

What Are Preston Cooper's Top Songs?

Cooper's best-known song is "Weak," which is his debut single. The song is currently inside the Top 30 and climbing.

What Are Preston Cooper's Career Highlights?

Billboard named Cooper its Country Rookie of the Month in August of 2025, and iHeart Country named him an On the Verge artist.

Vince Gill is a mentor and friend, and he introduced Cooper at his Grand Ole Opry debut in October. Cooper also landed his first-ever outside songwriting credit on Gill's new song, "Love Died."

Cooper also spent much of 2025 touring with Kameron Marlowe and Riley Green.

What's Next for Preston Cooper in 2026?

Cooper will be promoting his album and single with a series of live dates from March to August, with a number of festival appearances on his schedule.

He's also working on new songs for his next project.

Keep up with Preston Cooper via his official website.

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Most Popular Country Album From the Year You Were Born

Find out which country singer dominated on this list of the most popular albums from the year you were born or graduated high school.

This list is based on sales date from the Soundscan era (1991 to 2022) and total weeks spent atop Billboard's Hot Country Albums chart (1964-1990).

In 1999, Shania Twain's Come on Over album became the first to top the year-end chart in back-to-back years, but that feat has been done four times since, most recently in 2022. Which country album defined your childhood? Scroll down to find out.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Preston Cooper
Categories: Artists to Watch, Country Music News, Exclusives, Original Features, Risers, Special Features

More From Taste of Country