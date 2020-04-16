Poll: What’s Your Go-To Quarantine Cocktail?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

With everyone quarantined at home, I read that alcohol sales are up 55 percent, and 47 percent of people admit to drinking on the job while working from home. We spoke to Maddie & Tae via Zoom from their living rooms, and Maddie was making an Old Fashion while Tae was drinking some white wine. I think with everyone cooped up in their homes, there is certainly a lot more time for cocktails.

My go-to cocktail is a fruit smoothie with pineapple, bananas, strawberries, ice and some rum. I kind of invented this over the past few weeks while stuck at home, and it's pretty good.

Everyone seems to have a go-to quarantine cocktail — what's yours?