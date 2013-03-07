‘R’ Is for Kenny Rogers – Top Country Artists A to Z

Why: Jimmie Rodgers deserves consideration for this letter, but it's difficult to compare his career with that of Kenny Rogers. The former preceded Hank Williams, while the latter is still turning out albums today. Two of the Gambler's albums are among the most influential of all time, he's one of the best duet partners ever in Nashville, and he has the No. 1 song on our list of the Top 100 Country Songs of All Time. Game, set, match.

Honorable Mentions: Eddie Rabbitt, Jimmie Rodgers, Charlie Rich, LeAnn Rimes and Rascal Flatts