Randy Houser is one of several country musicians who have paid tribute to Kenny Rogers in the days since he died on March 20, but he's gone the extra mile. Where artists including Brad Paisley, Keith Urban and Vince Gill honored Rogers with live performances, Houser went into the studio to cut a new recording of a Rogers classic, "Love Will Turn You Around."

"Kenny Rogers was a huge influence on me as a singer and artist. When I heard he passed, I was hurt like many others," Houser writes on Instagram. "Since I have been home I went downstairs into my studio and decided I would do something to hopefully honor him. So, here it is. I hope this helps bring some peace and positivity to the world in his honor."

Rogers co-wrote "Love Will Turn You Around" with Thom Schuyler, David Malloy and Even Stevens, and released it as the lead single from his album of the same title in 1982. It also served as the theme song to his 1982 film Six Pack, and the pop-country song reached No. 1 on both the country and adult contemporary charts, while crossing over to hit No. 13 on the mainstream Billboard Hot 100. Rogers also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Male Country Vocal Performance for "Love Will Turn You Around."

Houser's version stays true to Rogers' original, while altering the delivery sightly to suit the singer's own unique vocal style. Click the track at the top of the story to hear Randy Houser's new recording of "Love Will Turn You Around," which is available for download and streaming across a variety of digital music platforms.

Rogers retired from touring with an all-star concert in Nashville in 2017, and he died on March 20, 2020, leaving behind one of the largest legacies of any musician of his generation.

