Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton brought vintage country gold to life in their new music video for "A Song to Sing."

They even used wardrobe accessories straight out of the closets of some of the biggest country stars of that time period.

In a new social media post, Lambert revealed the special history behind the hoop earrings she wore and the necklace Stapleton wore in the video. Those two items came from the estates of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, respectively.

"We had legends there in spirit with us," Lambert says as she reveals the backstory, adding, "What an honor."

She had another big revelation to share, too. The earrings she borrowed from Parton's estate were clip-on pieces!

"These are Dolly Parton's hoops," she says in one video, showing off one of the earrings. "They are clip-ons."

She then points to Stapleton, adding, "And this is Kenny Rogers' necklace."

"It's a lion," Stapleton adds.

Other behind-the-scenes photos and videos show close-up shots of the jewelry pieces on display.

Why Did Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert Borrow Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' Jewelry?

Other than the fact that it's cool as heck, Lambert didn't offer an explanation as to why they chose to use Parton and Rogers' accessory pieces in the music video for "A Song to Sing."

Lambert and Stapleton also embraced a throwback, roller-rinking vibe for their video, so it's possible the jewelry was a nod to Parton and Rogers' classic duet, "Islands in the Stream."

In July, Lambert also said she and Stapleton had to "channel our inner Dolly and Kenny" while they were making this song.

What Is Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert's Duet About?

"A Song to Sing" is a love song that speaks specifically to keeping love alive as a touring musician.

"Chris understands this emotion from the inside out, because he and [his wife] Morgane have both lived it," Lambert said when they released it.

Of course, she's got experience with that dynamic, too: Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin have been married since 2019.

"To have someone so soulful and willing to go into the heart of the feelings, to share the pull of the road and creative life — and what that means when you love someone with every bit of your being is next level," she added.