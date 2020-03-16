Ray Wylie Hubbard Signs to Big Machine Records

Established songwriter and recording artist Ray Wylie Hubbard has found a new label home.

Hubbard has signed with Big Machine Label Group after spending years on several other labels throughout a career that launched in the early 1970s. He has a history with Warner Brothers Records, Rounder/Philo Records and most recently, Bordello Records. His body of work includes 17 studio albums, including his latest, 2017's Tell The Devil That I'm Getting There as Fast as I Can.

Along the way, Hubbard established himself as an acclaimed songwriter, too, beginning with "Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother" recorded by Jerry Jeff Walker. That led to cuts by Bobby Bare, Willie Nelson and many more.

Hubbard also co-wrote the lead single and title track off Eric Church's 2018 album Desperate Man. The Chief covered Hubbard's "Screw You, We're From Texas" on his 61 Days in Church, Vol. 1 album and made a guest appearance on Tell The Devil That I'm Getting There as Fast as I Can. Hubbard also penned a 2015 memoir sharing the riveting stories of working in the music industry for more than 40 years in A Life ... Well, Lived.

“Ray Wylie Hubbard is a forefather of American rock’n roll, blues and country music who is as relevant today as ever,” Big Machine Label Group President Scott Borchetta describes in a press release. “If you like your music delivered with heart, soul, snarl, attitude and guitars, then the new music from Ray Wylie Hubbard is for you.”

Hubbard is currently working on a new album that will feature collaborations with fellow rock legends, Ringo Starr and Joe Walsh among them.

“To have a badass label like Big Machine say they believe in the low down, greasy record I made with my hoodlum friends and want to put it out? Well, damn. Sure. You bet,” Hubbard says.

The album is expected to be released later this year.

50 Essential '90s Country Songs: