Reba McEntire has a restaurant called Reba's Place in her home state of Oklahoma, and they sell an exclusive BLT that was impossible to recreate at home ... until now.

McEntire's secret sandwich recipe has leaked, and it's the same one they serve at Reba's Place, though not all of the time. The BLT at Reba's Place is extremely rare — it only pops up on the menu randomly, with no prior notice.

You'd think it's pretty simple, right? It's just bacon, lettuce and tomato, right? Nope — not according to All Recipes, who published the recipe.

They don't get into specifics when it comes to measurements, so just have fun with it.

How to Make Reba's Secret Recipe BLT

To make the sandwich, you first need to make a garlic aioli sauce: Take olive oil and a full head of garlic and let that cook slowly for an hour-and-a-half or so.

Then let that cool down completely, and add an egg yolk and tomato paste. The result should be, well, a sauce.

Then, you must add chopped cooked bacon, basil leaves and salt to that mixture. Now, you are ready to assemble the sandwich.

To assemble, butter a piece of toasted bread with the aioli that you just spent hours making. Add a few slices of tomato, a few pieces of bacon and as much lettuce you like, and cover with the second piece of toasted bread (to make a sandwich).

Based on one of very few photos of the Reba's Place menu available online, it seems to bea cracked wheat bread you'll want to use.

At Reba’s Place, all sandwiches come with pickles and homemade fries, but of course you can decide to plate your sandwich next to whatever you like.

We wonder if the redheaded superstar has made this yummy sammy for her boyfriend, Rex Linn?

