See the Cutest Pictures of Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn Together

Lovingly known as the "Tots" as their couple name, Reba McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn have quickly become one of the cutest couples in the public eye.

The longtime-friends-turned-lovers also have the sweetest pet names for each other: "Tater" and "Sugar Tot," which really cranks up the cuteness. Although their love story is only a few years old, the two have actually known each other for many decades!

Linn and McEntire first crossed paths in 1991, on the set of Kenny Rogers' movie The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. At the time, McEntire was married to her second husband, Narvel Blackstock. She and Linn established a friendship that would carry on for years to come.

McEntire and Blackstock divorced in 2015, and she was later linked to Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo between 2017 and 2019. It was in January 2020 that she and Linn reconnected, after she guest-starred on his show Young Sheldon. This sparked a deeper connection between the two, leading to daily conversations during the pandemic via text messages and Zoom calls. After a few virtual dates, the pair decided to meet up in person.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

The couple were confirmed to be dating after the "Fancy" singer shared the news on her Living & Learning with Reba McEntire podcast in October 2020. Since then, McEntire and Linn have been inseparable. They even worked together on another project, the ABC series Big Sky.

McEntire and Linn's bond has many wondering if wedding bells are in their future.

"I told him if he wanted to get married that's up to him totally," the country veteran shared with Taste of Country. "He doesn't seem pressured one way or the other."

"We get along so well. We have fun. We travel together," she continues. "Now, if you can do a road trip with a person and not get in an argument and still like each other when you get to your destination, that's a pretty good partnership right there."

