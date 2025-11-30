Reba McEntire and Rex Linn could have spent Thanksgiving at a five-star restaurant or traveling to an exotic location, but nope: This couple's new tradition for the holiday is surprisingly down-home.

They went to the movies for Thanksgiving. McEntire shared some photos from the outing, and documented one hilariously relatable misadventure involving spilled popcorn.

Speaking of snacks, McEntire and Linn loaded up on the classics for their visit to the movie theater. Another photo shows the country star chowing down on Reese's pieces and enjoying a soda along with her popcorn.

"Thanksgiving at the movies," McEntire wrote in the caption of her post. "Saw Hamnet! Somebody spilled popcorn...and he wasn't bald."

Reba McEntire + Rex Linn Started a New Thanksgiving Tradition This Year

Earlier in November, McEntire shared her Thanksgiving plans with People, and said she and Linn are working on setting some new holiday traditions in place as a couple.

That includes a yearly trip to the movie theater on Turkey Day.

"We're gonna go see a double-header at the movies and go out to eat," she explained.

Reba + Rex's First Holiday Season as Fiancées

It makes sense that the couple are working establishing new traditions, since this will be the first holiday season they spend together since they got engaged.

Linn proposed to McEntire on Christmas Eve of 2024, but the world didn't find out about their engagement until the following September. McEntire has since explained that they didn't mean to keep the secret so long.

She said they planned to announce their engagement in January 2025, but when the deadly California wildfires broke out that month, they knew it wasn't the right time to share their happy news.

Reba McEntire + Rex Linn Are Preparing For Christmas Together, Too

It might not be quite as unusual as Thanksgiving at the movies, but McEntire and Linn are enjoying a more classic holiday tradition together: Decorating their tree.

After Thanksgiving, McEntire shared video of her and Linn putting the finishing touches on decorating their Christmas tree. In the clip, Linn hands McEntire an angel tree-topper as she climbs a ladder to carefully put the ornament in its place.