Reba McEntire recently gave country-curious pop superstar Gwen Stefani a gift that proves she knows exactly what Stefani's style is.

McEntire sent her friend a pair of snakeskin cowboy boots that reflect Stefani's flair for psychedelic color: They're embellished with iridescent flames that add pops of pink and purple to the look.

That's perfect for Stefani, who made her name as the fashion-forward frontwoman for alt-pop group No Doubt, and even rocked pink hair for quite a while. She's continued to incorporate bold colors into her look over the years, but she's also gone country, thanks to her marriage to Blake Shelton and move to Shelton's home state of Oklahoma.

Stefani showed off her gift on Instagram Stories, raving about "the most magical boots" from "my queen."

"This means so much to me!!" she added. "Now...where should I wear them first??"

McEntire, of course, typically rocks cowboy boots both onstage and off. Her footwear selections are usually a little more understated, and lean more into her traditional background.

Stefani and McEntire have gotten to know each other pretty well over the years, since they're both former coaches on The Voice and McEntire herself is an Oklahoma native.

Stefani has made waves at country radio with a couple of hit duets with Shelton, and she and McEntire have sang together on a couple of Voice performances. They've also both said that an in-studio collaboration isn't out of the realm of possibility.

"It'd be fun. Yes I would," McEntire told Extra on a red carpet event in 2024. "Ask her when she comes over here."

"At this point, I would do anything," Stefani agreed at the same event. "I feel like you gotta live. You gotta live hard now."