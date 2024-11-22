Great News for Fans of Reba McEntire, ‘Happy’s Place’

Fans are loving Reba McEntire's new TV show Happy's Place.

Her new sitcom has held impressive Friday night ratings to the point that the network is asking for more.

NBC just cleared a full-season order of Happy's Place. Only five episodes have aired, but the response justifies an ask for a full 18-episode season.

Happy's Place airs on NBC on Fridays at 8PM ET.

McEntire stars as Bobbie, a woman who's inherited her father's bar after his death.

Former Reba co-stars Melissa Peterman and Steve Howey are also part of the show, as is McEntire's real life boyfriend, Rex Linn.

Happy's Place has held steady with about 3.5 million viewers weekly, good for seventh overall on Friday, Nov. 8. It begins NBC's Friday night primetime menu and is followed by Lopez vs. Lopez, which also got a full season, despite less than two million viewers.

What Is Reba McEntire's Happy Place About?

The crux of the show involves Bobbie and Belissa Escobedo's Isabella. McEntire's character learns she has a half-sister who also owns one half of the bar. They two have very different personalities and ideas for how to run things, to say the least.

Linn plays a cook named Emmett and Peterman plays a bartender named Gabby on the show. Accountant Steve (played by Pablo Castelblanco) is another main character, as is waiter Takoda (Tokala Black Elk).

What Happened to Reba McEntire's Other TV Shows?

Happy's Place is McEntire's third TV sitcom, following the successful Reba (2001-2007) and the less successful Malibu Country (2012). Both shows were canceled, but have very different legacies.

Reba was the most successful show ever on WB and then the CW network, grabbing just over four million viewers weekly until the final two seasons, which hovered around 3.5 million (good for a ranking of 133 at the time).

Malibu Country actually held an audience of closer to nine million on ABC, but despite the compelling audience, it wasn't kept on the schedule beyond the first season.

Deadline points out that Happy's Place has a cross-platform audience of 14 million. The singer's participation on NBC's The Voice makes for fine cross-promotion.