Reba McEntire Remembers a ‘Horrific’ Oklahoma Tragedy, 30 Years Later

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, found a healing way to honor the 30th anniversary of a devastating Oklahoma tragedy.

The couple — both of whom are native Oklahomans — recently planted a seedling from The Survivor Tree, an American elm that survived the deadly bombing in downtown Oklahoma City that took place on April 19, 1995.

McEntire and Linn shared photos on social media posing proudly with their newly-planted tree, and in the caption of her post, McEntire says their tribute is to honor the 168 people who died in the blast.

"30 years ago today, a horrific act of terrorism occurred in Oklahoma City in our great home state of Oklahoma," the singer writes.

"Today, we planted a seedling from The Survivor Tree, the only tree that survived the tragedy," she continues. "We planted this tree in honor of those 168 precious lives lost that day, and as a symbol of hope for the future."

Perpetrated by anti-government domestic terrorists Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols, the Oklahoma City bombing struck Oklahoma's Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, killing 168 people and injuring 684 more.

The targeted building had to be demolished, and 324 other buildings were either destroyed or damaged during the tragedy.

To this day, the bombing remains the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history.

McEntire is no stranger to tragedy, both communal and personal. Last month, she remembered the 34th anniversary of the plane crash that killed seven members of her band and crew on March 16, 1991, after she and her band traveled to San Diego to play a private show.

The singer honors her late friends' memories every year. In 1991, she released her For My Broken Heart album, the first project she released since the plane crash and a record that helped her heal from that devastating loss.