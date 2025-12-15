Reba McEntire is mourning the loss of director Rob Reiner. The country singer has a little history with the famed storyteller, as they worked together on a handful of projects years ago.

Reba McEntire Remembers Rob Reiner on Social Media

"I enjoyed every minute I was around Rob Reiner," she writes on social media. "He was one of a kind."

The country singer included a photo of herself with Reiner on what looks like the set of one of their projects. He points to a monitor while McEntire looks over his shoulder smiling.

Double Homicide: Director Rob Reiner and Wife Michelle Found Dead in Their Home

"I got to work with him on the movie North and he also helped us with our ending of my video, 'Does He Love You,'" she continues. "I sure will miss him."

"What a gift he was to this world. Rest in peace, my friend."

How Did Rob Reiner Die?

On Dec. 14, 2025, Reiner and his wife Michelle Singer Reiner were found dead inside their home in Brentwood, Calif. Police arrived at the scene around 3:30PM local time after a call for medical assistance came in.

Both were found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. TMZ reported both of them had suffered wounds consistent with a knife attack. The publication also reports it was their daughter Romy who found them.

Police Investigation: Rob Reiner's Son Nick Accused of Killing His Parents

Shortly after the famed Hollywood storyteller and his wife were found, People reported the couple were murdered by their son, Nick, and a full investigation into the situation had been launched.

What Movies Did Rob Reiner Make?

Reiner was a longtime director in Hollywood and was behind several big projects over the course of his career. He was also a producer and screenwriter and held several other titles.

His projects include This is Spinal Tap, The Sure Thing, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally to name a few.

Reiner was 78 years old and his wife Michelle - who was also a producer and actress - was 68.

Like Reiner, these country artists died too soon.