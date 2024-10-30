Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn aren't afraid of new trends, and they had a ton of fun with one of the latest viral TikTok dances to 1996's "Da' Dip."

The viral "Da' Dip" dance trend has taken over social media, with users creating fun, synchronized routines to Freak Nasty's '90s hit. Country's red-headed queen just jumped in in the most hilarious way:

The video is captioned perfectly with, "When I dip, you dip, we dip."

McEntire's longtime friend and Reba and Happy's Place co-star, Melissa Peterman, commented on the post with many laughing emojis.

Fans are loving it, too:

"With Reba doing the 'da’ dip' my life is now complete!" one person jokes.

"Cut off when Rex was really about to let lose [sic] dang it. I'm so glad you found each other.. So much fun" comments another fan.

"Y'all are a bit weird together and I love that! ❤️" adds another user.

This social media post is just one example of how cute the couple can be. Just recently, Reba and Rex made news when the country star revealed that they make time for "mini dates," grabbing a quick coffee or a bite during breaks in filming, as both are actors.

Peterman dishes to fans that these moments as "adorable" — the pair are often spotted chatting like they're on a real date. Despite their on-set closeness, they’re all business once the cameras roll.

Linn is also a cast member on Happy's Place.

The new NBC sitcom is breaking records already, drawing 10 million viewers across platforms in its first week. With its October 18 premiere, the show saw 4 million same-day views on the network and continued to gain traction on Peacock, making it NBC's top new comedy.

Happy's Place stars McEntire as Bobbie, who inherits a bar and discovers her unexpected half-sister, Isabella. With a cast including her real-life partner, Linn, and her old friend Peterman, McEntire is grateful to be a part of a new comedy series and thankful to fans for their support.

2024 update: Several producers and at least two stars are teaming up for a new NBC sitcom called Happy's Place in 2024. McEntire is the star of the show. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes