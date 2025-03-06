Reba McEntire’s Son Is Turning a Property She Owned Into Something Unexpected

Reba McEntire's son, Shelby Blackstock, has found a new purpose for a 407-acre property in Tennessee that the singer first purchased with her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock in the early 1990s.

Back then, Blackstock says, the property was "just a thicket hunting land." But according to the Tennessean, he hopes to develop it into a new community aimed at the state's senior citizen population.

In partnership with Austin Recht, and doing business as B&R Lebanon Investments, Shelby Blackstock plans to build up to 435 homes in a development called Cumberland Oaks. The "age in" community will cater to a wide range of residents of varying life stages, with residences ranging from "starter homes" to "downsize" homes.

Wilson County has approved Blackstock and Recht's plan to build, which also includes a "marina clubhouse that could act as a bed and breakfast," according to the Tennessean.

"It's something new for Wilson county," says Caleb Thorne, a representative for the developers. He also added that the new development will serve as a "destination community" for the area.

Read More: The 10 Best All-Female Duets, Ranked

Blackstock is McEntire's only child, born to the singer and Narvel Blackstock in February 1990. McEntire and her husband divorced in 2015.

More recently, she is in a relationship with actor Rex Linn, who co-stars with McEntire on her new NBC sitcom Happy's Place.