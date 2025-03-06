Reba McEntire’s Son Is Turning a Property She Owned Into Something Unexpected

Reba McEntire&#8217;s Son Is Turning a Property She Owned Into Something Unexpected

Reba McEntire's son, Shelby Blackstock, has found a new purpose for a 407-acre property in Tennessee that the singer first purchased with her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock in the early 1990s.

Back then, Blackstock says, the property was "just a thicket hunting land." But according to the Tennessean, he hopes to develop it into a new community aimed at the state's senior citizen population.

In partnership with Austin Recht, and doing business as B&R Lebanon Investments, Shelby Blackstock plans to build up to 435 homes in a development called Cumberland Oaks. The "age in" community will cater to a wide range of residents of varying life stages, with residences ranging from "starter homes" to "downsize" homes.

Wilson County has approved Blackstock and Recht's plan to build, which also includes a "marina clubhouse that could act as a bed and breakfast," according to the Tennessean.

"It's something new for Wilson county," says Caleb Thorne, a representative for the developers. He also added that the new development will serve as a "destination community" for the area.

Blackstock is McEntire's only child, born to the singer and Narvel Blackstock in February 1990. McEntire and her husband divorced in 2015.

More recently, she is in a relationship with actor Rex Linn, who co-stars with McEntire on her new NBC sitcom Happy's Place.

