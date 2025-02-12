Reba McEntire's son Shelby Blackstock and his wife Marissa are celebrating three years of marriage on Wednesday (Feb. 12), and they marked the occasion with a short throwback clip from their fairytale wedding ceremony.

On Instagram, Marissa shared an up-close look at one dreamy detail from the event. The wedding took place at Walt Disney World and drew inspiration from the magic of Disney movies.

So, it was only fitting that the bride and groom rode off in a horse-drawn carriage, just like the one from Cinderella.

Marissa and Shelby stepped into a white, spherical carriage glowing with lights and adorned with vine detailing on top. Their chariot was drawn by horses and steered by a driver dressed all in white, with gold embellishments.

The newly-married couple were dressed the part, too: Marissa wore a delicate, lace-trimmed gown with a veil and tiara, just like a real Disney princess.

"Three years ago, I said 'I do take this STUD' to [be] my best friend, and it's been the greatest adventure ever since," Marissa wrote in the caption of her anniversary post.

"Through every laugh, every challenge, and every unforgettable moment, there's no one else I'd rather do life with,' she continued. "Love you always, [Shelby Blackstock] — here's to forever!"

Marissa has been open about the lows as well as the highs since she and Shelby married. In late 2023, she revealed that the couple had been trying to start a family for over a year, but had not successfully gotten pregnant.

She said that after natural methods and a medicated cycle didn't work, she had undergone a battery of tests to try to determine the root of their fertility struggles. She also said she hoped to help break the stigma that surrounds infertility.

"It's a tougher and more common journey than many realize," Marissa explained at the time. "If you're in the midst of this too, remember you're not alone. The emotional whirlwind is completely normal. Let's keep supporting each other, finding joy in the small things, and holding onto hope."