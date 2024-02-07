Reba McEntire Remembers Toby Keith: ‘He Doesn’t Have to Hurt Anymore’
In the wake of Toby Keith's death on Monday (Feb. 5), Reba McEntire is mourning a friend, fellow Oklahoman and one-time tour mate.
Speaking to People, McEntire shared some memories of those mid-'90s early days on tour together — where she and Keith brought very different energies to the stage.
"That was a lot of fun. Toby was more of the renegade, the outlaw type, and I'm the Little Miss Goody Two-Shoes, and so it was kind of like two ends of the spectrum," she recalled, but also joked that she and Keith did have common ground when it came to his hit party song, "Red Solo Cup."
"He and I do have that in common — I do love me a Solo cup," McEntire added.
Now, looking back on those happy times is bittersweet, as Keith's death marks the loss of one of country music's larger-than-life legends.
"We're going to miss him so much, not only as a friend but a fellow performer and person in the music business and from Oklahoma," she related.
Related: Brooks & Dunn Honor 'Troubadour' Toby Keith: 'Outlaw With a Big Heart'
"But he doesn't have to fight anymore, and he doesn't have to hurt anymore. I hope one day to get to see him up in Heaven," McEntire continued. "Thank God we have his wonderful music to keep us company, even though he's not here on Earth with us."
She also reflected on the one-of-a-kind presence Keith brought to the country music genre.
"He was a great writer, a great singer. When Toby came on the radio, you knew exactly who he was. So, that's a wonderful trait to have," the singer added.
How Did Toby Keith Die?
Keith died on Feb. 5 at the age of 62, according to a statement shared to his website and social media pages.
He had been battling stomach cancer for over two years, a diagnosis he announced to fans in summer 2022. Though he took time off to undergo treatment and rest, he vowed to return to the stage whenever possible. He kept that promise with a series of pop-up shows in Oklahoma, a televised performance of "Don't Let the Old Man In" at the People's Choice Country Awards and three sold-out shows in Las Vegas in December.
Keith is survived by Tricia Lucus, his wife of almost 40 years, and their three children, Shelley, Krystal and Stelen. He is also survived by multiple grandchildren and extended family.
Toby Keith Dies: Jason Aldean, Luke Combs + More Stars React
Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak
22 Photos of Toby Keith Young
Gallery Credit: Evan Paul
Toby Keith's Sweetest Photos With His Wife, Tricia Lucus
Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak
See Photos From Toby Keith's Final Shows in Las Vegas
Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak
Toby Keith's 20 Best Songs Prove He's a Country Icon
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes