Reba McEntire is kind of a big deal.

In fact, she's probably pretty high on the list of artists fans could listen to for the rest of their lives, even if that was the only music they had access to.

But which artist would the country veteran pick, if she could only listen to one for the rest of her life?

In a behind-the-scenes clip for the upcoming season of The Voice, McEntire sits with her fellow coaches pondering the question, "If you could only stream one artist for the rest of your life, who would it be?"

McEntire responded with not one artist, but two. It turns out that even the Queen of Country Music has a hard time narrowing it down to just one act. She also threw in an album for good measure -- and again, because she's the queen, she can do whatever she wants.

"It's between Carole King, The Eagles," she begins with before adding, "And I love Secret Garden. The soundtrack of Secret Garden. That's my A-number one list."

The other coaches, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé all shared their love of King. Bublé then joked that he's a big Bublé fan.

When Does The Voice Start with Reba McEntire?

After taking a brief, one-season break, McEntire will once again serve as a coach on season 28 The Voice. Fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini occupied her red chair during her hiatus.

Previously the country hitmaker was a coach on seasons 24-26. She replaced longtime and winningest coach Blake Shelton when he retired after 24 seasons.

Related: No Skips Here! 13 Country Artists Reveal Their Desert Island Album

McEntire's time on the show has been fruitful. She won Season 25 with her team member Asher HaVon. She's looking for another victory on the new season, which begins on Monday, Sept. 22.

Fans can tune in to the new season Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM CT on NBC. The show will also be available for streaming on Peacock.